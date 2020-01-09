BART board unanimously votes to launch ambassador program

article

BART’s board of directors on Thursday unanimously voted to put ambassadors on its trains to keep an eye on things during the evening commute.

The Board decided to go forward with the six-month pilot program which is expected to begin on Feb. 10.

The goal is to have 10 unarmed employees walking around the trains and platforms. They'd be trained in crisis intervention, and if they saw anything, they'd be able to quickly contact BART police to report safety and security concerns or biohazards, the transit agency said. Most of the ambassadors would work from 2 p.m. until midnight with extra coverage on Saturdays.

“Our ambassadors will serve as extra eyes and ears on-board trains,” said BART Board President Lateefah Simon. “It’s a promising, first-of-its kind program at BART that will provide a welcoming presence focused on customer service and curbing inappropriate behavior.”

The ambassadors will wear easily-identifiable uniforms different from the ones Community Service Officers or Fare Inspectors wear.

The Board voted to fund the six-month pilot at a cost of $690,000.