BART police negotiating with person on tracks near Concord station

BART officials say they are negotiating with an "unstable individual" who is on the trackway near Concord station Wednesday night. The police activity has caused major delays on the Antioch line in the Antioch and SFO Airport directions for more than three hours.

Service is stopped between Pleasant Hill and Concord stations. The delay was reported at 6:04 p.m.

Pleasant Hill BART station.

BART tweeted that personnel and BART police were trying to rescue the individual from the trackway, but were concerned over "self-harm." The transit agency has turned off power on the tracks. It is not clear how the person ended up on the tracks.

Trains are turning back at both Concord and Pleasant Hill toward SFO.

Bus bridge line is set up during BART delays between Pleasant Hill and Concord stations.

BART says Contra Costa Connections has provided a bus bridge with up to 12 buses shuttling in between the two affected stations. Bus numbers #11, 14 and 15 are providing mutual aid.

The transit agency is saying to expect long wait times.

This is a developing news story.