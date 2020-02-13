BART police release photos of man suspected of attacking passenger with a chain

article

BART police released surveillance-camera photos of an assault suspect being sought on Thursday.

Police say the man allegedly attacked another passenger with a chain on a Daly City-bound train near Lake Merritt Station on Tuesday Feb. 11.

The attack happened at 6:09 p.m. after the suspect boarded the train at Coliseum and began speaking with a woman who was already onboard.

When the victim boarded the train at Fruitvale Station, the suspect began talking to both the male and female. The suspect punched the male in the face and the two got into a fight. Police say the suspect then hit the male with a chain and off-boarded the train at Lake Merritt Station.

Nothing was stolen from the victims.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and treated and released for non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the pictured suspect is asked to call BART Police at 510-464-7040 or anonymously at 510-464-7011.

