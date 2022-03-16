BART stops service on Dublin/Pleasanton line after person killed on tracks

BART stopped service on the Dublin/Pleasanton line Wednesday morning after person was killed on the tracks.

Trains were not running between the West Dublin/Pleasanton and Dublin/Pleasanton stations because of the issue first reported around 6 a.m.

According to BART dispatch, a person was hit on the tracks.

BART said there was limited train service from West Dublin/ Pleasanton toward San Francisco/ Daly City.

No more information was immediately made public.

Advertisement

MORE: BART removes only Black board member after dispute over location of residence