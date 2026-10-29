This Bay Area Costco is getting a larger, upgraded site with limited specialty items on sale to celebrate

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The Brief A Bay Area Costco is getting an upgrade. The big box chain's Vallejo store will relocate to a new site that will be much larger with almost double the number of gas pumps. The store is opening at a new mixed-use development which will also include a Raising Cane's restaurant.



A Bay Area Costco is getting an upgrade. The store will relocate to a new site with specialty items to mark the grand opening.

The new site will replace the current Vallejo store, which opened almost 37 years ago.

Relocating to upgraded site

What we know:

That store at 198 Plaza Drive is moving to 860 Admiral Callaghan Lane, less than a mile away, along Interstate 80.

The grand opening is set for Friday, Nov. 6.

The upgraded building will occupy a larger footprint, spanning about 152,000 square feet, some 20,000 square feet larger than the current site.

Grand opening ‘spice items'

To mark the opening, the warehouse retail chain plans to sell some specialty items that are rarely available at its stores.

"We will get all the spice items during the opening, items we don't normally carry," Costco Warehouse Bay Area Regional Marketing Manager Maegan Galang told KTVU.

Galang said that she hasn't been informed of what those items might be but pointed to past events which included very limited high-end items like designer goods from Burberry and Louis Vuitton.

She also noted that past warehouse openings have also drawn huge lines outside the door with members hoping to get their hands on special, rare bourbons and whiskeys.

Larger gas station and more

The new store will have almost double the gas pumps compared to the current site, from 16 to 30 pumps.

It will also feature electric vehicle charging stations, which are only available on the sites of some of Costco's newer warehouse locations, like its Pleasanton warehouse.

The store will also feature popular services and amenities offered by the big box chain, including a food court, a pharmacy, an optical department, a hearing aid center, and tire services.

What they're saying:

"City staff understand that the new site offers opportunities for a larger store footprint, expanded fueling capacity, and increased visibility for motorists traveling along the highway 80 corridor," Vallejo Public Information Officer Robert Briseño told KTVU in an email.

Anchor of new Fairview Plaza

Dig deeper:

The upgraded warehouse will be located in Fairview Plaza, a new mixed-use development.

The city approved the project back in June 2020, though there was a temporary delay in construction, after Safeway, with a nearby store, attempted to block the construction with a lawsuit. A settlement was later reached.

The commercial real estate developer behind the Fairview project, Lewis Retail Centers, called the new Costco warehouse an anchor of the site.

"Costco is one of the strongest traffic generators in retail," the developer said on its website. "Members visit frequently for groceries, fuel and household essentials, creating steady daily trips that benefit the shop tenants around it."

The membership-only big-box retail chain is the largest warehouse club chain in the U.S. and has hundreds of locations worldwide.

Retail-residential development

The center will also include a Wells Fargo and a Raising Cane’s as part of the retail portion with an adjacent residential neighborhood that will include approximately 20 acres of single-family residential development, according to Lewis Retail Centers Vice President of Retail Marketing Wayne Williams.

SEE ALSO: This Bay Area city is set to be the latest to lose a Safeway store

The city of Vallejo is optimistic about the economic impact of the new site on the city.

"From the City's perspective, a larger and more accessible retail location has the potential to attract additional customers and visitors to Vallejo, which may generate increased sales tax revenue that supports municipal services," Briseño shared.

The city also highlighted the potential benefits to residents.

"The new facility is also expected to provide an enhanced shopping experience, with expanded amenities and greater convenience for both residents and travelers," Briseño said.

What's next:

Vallejo city leaders are expected to be on hand to celebrate the new Costco site. Customers are invited to attend the ribbon-cutting and the grand opening ceremony at 7:30 a.m., prior to the official opening set for 8 a.m.