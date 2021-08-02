Bay Area health officers likely to issue mask mandate

Health officers representing the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Sonoma and the city of Berkeley are holding a news conference Monday at noon to offer "local health guidance intended to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and save lives in the Bay Area."

The health officers did not specify what they will discuss.

However, in a statement, Santa Clara County health officials said they would be available later in the afternoon to discuss the health order on indoor face coverings.

The joint announcement comes as the delta variant is on the rise and many jurisdictions are now issuing mask recommendations indoors, even among the vaccinated.

Some cities, including San Jose, Mountain View and Brentwood, are already requiring masks indoors.