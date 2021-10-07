Bay Area health officers to announce plans to eventually lift mask mandates

Bay Area health officers on Thursday are expected to announce plans to eventually allow counties to drop the indoor mask mandate if certain health requirements are met.

The health authorities have been working as a group to come up with a set of metrics counties will have to meet in order to drop the indoor mask mandate.

That criteria will likely include some combination of COVID case rates, hospitalizations and vaccination rates.

Right now, all Bay Area counties with the exception of Solano County require people to wear masks indoors - regardless of their vaccination status.

The mask mandate was re-introduced in August during the delta surge.

But now, COVID cases and hospitalizations are down and vaccination rates in most Bay Area counties are way up.

Health experts say providing a road ma to lift mask mandates and other COVID restrictions is a positive step.

"If you don't put in metrics, you leave people thinking that masking and other public health mandates are forever," said Dr. Monica Gandhi, a UCSF professor of infectious disease. "I do believe in metrics I think it brings trust in medical authorities."

Depending on the metrics they lay out, different counties may meet those metrics at different times.

So it's possible that some counties with high vaccination rates and low case rates may be able to drop their mask mandates immediately

For others, it may take a few weeks.