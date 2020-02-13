Bay Area high-school basketball sportsmanship video goes viral

It's an example of sportsmanship at its finest.

A senior at James Logan High School in Union City, had the ball at the end of a blowout game. But instead of dunking, or running out the clock he passed the ball to a member of the opposing team who had been down on his luck.

That player, Uriel Rodriguez Campos said it was a moment he'll never forget, "We were down by a good 30 or 40 and then as a joke I go hey one shot."

There were seconds on the clock.

American High School's Uriel Rodriguez Campos just hadn't been able to catch a break that night.

So he asked for one from the opposing team.

And Brah'Jon Thompson, James Logan's leading scorer, listened.

Thompson said, "I was like I'm going to go ahead and give him a shot."

"In the video I kinda just stand there. I'm like oh he really just threw me the ball!" Rodriguez Campos said.

Rodriguez Campos took the ball to the basket, scoring the final points of the game. Thompson and his Colt teammates were right there to celebrate.

"And once he scored he was so happy. And we was just all jumping in the air and people were screaming and I was like this is really big," Thompson said.

In the hours after the game, the video went viral. That pass and that basket were viewed thousands of times.

Thompson's coach said it's important to highlight sportsmanship like this.

James Logan basketball coach Melvin Easley said, "At the end of the day, we had nothing to lose. Nothing to lose. Why not help somebody out? It's about helping someone. That's what that was really about, giving him the opportunity to do something he'll remember for the rest of his life."

Uriel said he will remember it. Football is normally his sport, so this was by far the highlight of his basketball career.

He already sent a text to say so.

Rodriguez Campos said, "To him I just said thanks appreciate it bro. Thanks for the love."

