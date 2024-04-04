Bay Area sees unseasonably cold April weather with showers, possible thunderstorms

The Bay Area experienced April showers on Thursday as a cold front swept across the region.

According to meteorologist Steve Paulson, the coldest weather is expected to arrive in the evening, with a possibility of thunderstorms and hail.

Daytime highs will be significantly below average, reaching the 50s in most areas and dropping into the 40s in higher elevations.

This unseasonably cold weather pattern is forecast to continue into Friday, bringing scattered rain and snow showers at higher elevations.

Temperatures are then expected to stay cool throughout the weekend.