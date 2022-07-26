Bay Area wants a shot at Mega Millions $830M jackpot
HERCULES, Calif. - The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $830 million and Bay Area residents are lining up for a chance to win.
It's the 4th largest jackpot in U.S. history, and it could go higher if the ticket-buying rush continues.
A winner taking the lump sum amounting in more than $470 million.
California is among 45 states playing the Mega Millions.
Each ticket costs two dollars.
ALSO: California teacher attacked by rare monk seal in Hawaii