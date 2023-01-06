Expand / Collapse search
Bay Area will see brief break in wet weather before more torrential rains

By Lisa Fernandez
Published 
Updated 5:26AM
Severe Weather
OAKLAND, Calif. - Residents weary of rain and waterlogged basements will get a brief reprieve in the wet weather on Friday – only to be met with more storms throughout the weekend and beyond.

KTVU meteorologist Steve Paulson said the sun will break through on Friday, although there may be a shower or too.

But that will be it for dry skies.

Over the weekend, the rain will resume.

Paulson said the heaviest torrential rains will hit again on Monday and Tuesday, most likely causing further mudslides and sinkholes because the Earth hasn't had a chance to dry out.

San Francisco, for instance, is still cleaning up after several days of wind and rain. The National Weather Service says the downtown area has seen its wettest 10 days since 1871. 

The rains will continue through at least Jan. 20. 