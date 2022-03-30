Bay Bridge armed carjacking investigated by CHP

The California Highway Patrol is investigating an incident on the San Francisco Bay Bridge that resulted in an armed carjacking, authorities said.

The CHP San Francisco Division said the incident occurred around 11:45 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 80, west of Treasure Island. The agency did not provide information on what led to the carjacking.

Authorities said a white Chevy Colorado pickup truck with the license plate number 95222P2 was taken at gunpoint.

The California Highway Patrol San Francisco Division shared this photo of the vehicle that was taken during an armed carjacking.

After the vehicle was taken, the Chevy continued eastbound on Interstate 80, toward Oakland.

The suspect is described as a possible Caucasian or Hispanic male in his mid-30s.

The incident caused a massive traffic backup on San Francisco highways and the Bay Bridge.