Bear Fire prompts evacuations and warnings near Chico

A fire burning near Chico is prompting mandatory evacuations or warnings in nearby communities.

The Bear Fire, which the U.S. Forest Service has been battling since mid-August, flared up Tuesday.

The Bear Fire had merged with the Claremont Fire, south of the community of Quincy and became part of the North Complex Fires.

The Bear Fire itself had been located in Plumas County, but high winds caused it to flare up, forcing authorities to issue mandatory evacuation orders to parts of Yuba and Butte Counties early Wednesday morning.

Communities including Oroville, South Oroville, Palermo and Honcut were under an evacuation warning.

A temporary evacuation point has been set up at the Butte County Fairgrounds in Gridley.

Advertisement

The North Complex Fire has burned about 58,404 acres and is 37% contained, as of Tuesday night.

The American Red Cross is also assisting with relief efforts.

The evacuation zone covers an area east of Paradise, which was devastated by the 2018 Camp Fire.

