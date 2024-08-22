Belmont police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man found in his parked car near a fast-food restaurant.

The San Mateo County Coroner's Office identified the man Thursday as 77-year-old Kevin Gildea Kelly of nearby San Carlos.

Authorities said they don't suspect foul play in Kelly's death.

A bystander recorded video of the scene outside the Panda Express restaurant in Belmont on Wednesday. Kelly was found dead in his vehicle around 6:10 p.m., shocking the quiet community of 28,000.

"This is pretty unusual. I live about four blocks from this area. And I moved here in 1962, and I can remember basically like three murders in the last 30 years," said longtime resident Alan Frazen. "It’s pretty unusual to have any crime in Belmont. Basically, we don’t have any burglaries in my neighborhood."

Police said that Kelly's death is not being treated as a criminal case.

Officers were called to the scene at Emmett Avenue and El Camino Real for a medical emergency involving Kelly.

"We responded and found him to be unconscious. We started lifesaving aid and medical treatment. Worked on trying to bring him back for about half an hour. Medical came and assisted, but we were unable to revive him," said Belmont Police Captain Andrew Armando.

According to witnesses, Kelly had entered the restaurant, ordered and ate, then returned to his car.

Investigators do not believe the meal was related to the medical emergency or to Kelly's death.

"The caller had (told) us that the gentleman looked lethargic when he went into the restaurant and didn’t look like he was feeling well, kind of hunched over. And so likely a medical, but we’re unsure at this time," said Armando.

The coroner's office said the exact cause of Kelly's death is still under investigation.

