Beloved Oakland bakery closing after 93 years

One of Oakland's oldest businesses, A Taste of Denmark bakery, announced that it's closing.

The 93-year-old bakery on Telegraph Avenue told KTVU they are going out of business soon, and hope customers will come say goodbye. They are baking all of their favorites this weekend for customers to come grab for last time.

The bakery, formerly called Neldams, was opened in 1929 and has been a bakery since then. In 2010, former employees took over the bakery and formed it into a co-op.

Through the years, it has been a go-to spot for many in the Bay Area. Cashew curls and vanilla bites were among fan favorites, and cakes for almost any occasion could be found there.