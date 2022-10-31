Beloved SF dentist's partner organized her killing and could have inherited $1M from her estate

article

The man who was being held in jail for his involvement in the killing of his long time girlfriend, Dr. Lili Xu, was set to receive millions of dollars after she died, according to court documents.

Nelson Chia, 73, was arrested on Oct. 28 for his involvement in killing Xu. Days later, Chia died by apparent suicide while in custody.

According to court documents prosecutors believed Chia killed Xu for financial gain.

Chia told investigators that Xu had between $12 and $14 million dollars in property and assets from life insurance policies, trusts, LLC's real property and accounts.

Officials say Chia said he was a trustee and would immediately receive $1 million if Xu died.

Investigators say surveillance video from August showed Xu and Chia pull up to an appointment in their Mercedes and park on the side of the street – indicating that Chia could not have been the shooter.

Within seconds, a white Lexus pulls up alongside them, and a man got out of the passenger side of the car and then shot Xu.

Then screams and three gunshots can be heard.

Officials say a man names Hasheem Bason was in possession of the Lexus at the time Xu was shot.

According to cell phone records, Bason and Chia had been in contact since July. Officials believe the two men killed Xu for financial gain.

Xu's death drew hundreds to a vigil, where community members remembered her as a wonderful dentist and avid ballet dancer at the East Bay Shi Ballet School.