Berkeley city council amends ordinance, making it easier for tenants to break leases

The Berkeley City Council amended its emergency ordinance to further protect renters during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The council passed amendments to clarify the existing prohibition of lease termination fees and also made it easier for tenants to break a lease if they have been impacted by the coronavirus.

The new addition pertains to tenants who have a “covered reason for delayed payment” and “tenants or roommates of the tenants are or were registered at an educational institution that canceled or limited in-person classes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.” It allows them to terminate a lease agreement with 30-days’ notice, without penalty for the duration of the State of Emergency. It has the potential to impact thousands of UC Berkeley students.

The issue was raised by numerous students like “Peter,” a PhD student at UC Berkeley. He only wanted to be identified by his first name. Trying to get ahead of the competitive rental market, he and two friends signed a lease at the Sterling Alltston in April for the new school year. As the coronavirus forced schools to move many classes online, one of Peter’s roommates decided not to return.

“If only two of us were to pay this rent, then, 80% to 90% of our salary as student researchers will be going to that,” said Peter.

Weary of the price, Peter did what many college students are doing—tried to break a lease. His contract included an “early termination option,” allowing him to give notice, pay an amount equal to two month’s rent and leave. But the company, Sterling Housing, told him the option was void, citing a city ordinance preventing landlords from charging additional penalty fees for tenants leaving contracts.

Instead, Sterling said he was on the hook for the rent until his place was re-rented. “They somehow decided to weaponize that against us to put all the liability, financially or to find, re-rent, whatever on us,” said Peter.

After hearing from dozens of Sterling tenants and others, the city council clarified the emergency ordinance, taking Sterling’s argument away and going even further. “These landlords got greedy, and asked for a lot more money than they should’ve,” said Soli Alpert, a member of the Berkeley Rent Stabilization board. “They could’ve taken $8,000 and walked away. Now they get nothing because these tenants don’t deserve that hanging over their head.”

Sterling and its parent company did not respond to our request for comment.

The move by the city comes as a relief to tenants’ rights attorney Joseph Tobener, who was working with 18 students on the issue. He applauds the decision, but says the state needs to step in to deal with the housing disaster caused by the coronavirus—instead of a piecemeal approach from local jurisdictions. “If we put together a law that allows tenants to break leases, I certainly think landlords should be able to seek compensation, maybe the government steps in and gives subsidies to those landlords,” said Tobener.

The city of Berkeley joins Solano county, which passed a similar provision. It allows renters to break a lease without penalty with 30 days-notice, if doing so because of the pandemic.