Berkeley police arrest 3 teens, 1 woman after string of East Bay robberies

Berkeley police arrested three teens and a woman suspected of four robberies in Berkeley, two in Oakland and one at UC Berkeley, police said.

A police spokeswoman did not elaborate or identify the suspects.

A witness said that the suspects were arrested about midnight Wednesday after a chase that started in Berkeley but ended in a crash in Oakland on High Street near Carrington Street.

The witness said the others were arrested a few blocks away.

Video at the scene shows the woman was screaming as officers placed her in a secure wrap before putting her into a patrol car.

Speaking in Spanish, Osmar Daniel said that he was a victim of one of the robberies.

He was leaving work in Berkley and was waiting for the bus when he was robbed by two armed gunmen at the bus stop.

Daniel said the suspects pointed guns at him and stole his gold chain, hat, backpack and phone.

He said that he's upset because he has never been robbed before.

After the arrests, police returned his Phone and backpack but he is still missing his gold chain and hat.