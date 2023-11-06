Berkeley police shoot 1 person, another seen taken away in handcuffs

Berkeley police on Monday ended up shooting one person who was taken to the hospital and another man was seen taken away in handcuffs.

In an email, Berkeley police said they witnessed a "crime in progress" near 7th and Grayson streets about 5:30 a.m.

Officers ended up shooting one person, who was taken to Highland Hospital in critical condition.

KTVU cameras saw another man being taken away in handcuffs.

There was also a car nearby that had suffered major damage and broken windows.

Police did not disclose more about the crime they were responding to.

Police asked the public to avoid that area but did not disclose more information.

Crime scene tape marked off the perimeter of the neighborhood and it was difficult to get a sense of what was going on.