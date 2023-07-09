Beyoncé's mom's LA home robbed, safe with $1M+ in jewelry, cash stolen: Report

article

The Los Angeles home of Tina Knowles-Lawson, mother of pop star Beyoncé Knowles, was burglarized recently, with the thief making off with a safe containing seven figures-worth of cash and jewelry, according to TMZ.

Law enforcement told TMZ that the theft was discovered Wednesday at Knowles-Lawson's home. The suspect was able to take the entire safe, holding upwards of $1 million of cash and valuables.

Knowles-Lawson was out of town when the robbery occurred, TMZ said. Someone stopping by the home was apparently the one who discovered the crime scene.

SUGGESTED: Surveillance video shows LA exotic dancers being robbed at gunpoint

It wasn't clear how the suspect was able to get into the home or remove the safe, but police are investigating.