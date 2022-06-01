Bicyclist killed by truck in San Francisco

A bicyclist was killed by a truck early Wednesday morning in San Francisco, police said.

Police were called to Octavia and Oak streets about 4 a.m. and found a male cyclist suffering from injuries.

Crews tried to save him but he died at the scene.

The driver of the commercial truck stayed on scene and cooperated, police said. Witnesses reported it was some sort of garbage truck.

Anyone with information should call police at 415-575-4444.

