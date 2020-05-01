Biden denies former staffer's sexual assault allegation

Joe Biden denied a former Senate staffer's allegation of sexual assault on Friday, saying the accusation isn't true. "This never happened,” Biden said.

RELATED: Former Senate staffer accuses Joe Biden of sexual assault

It's the presumptive Democratic nominee's first public comment on an accusation of sexual assault by his former Senate staffer, Tara Reade. He was to appear on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” to discuss the allegation for the first time on television.

Joe Biden, accompanied by his wife Dr. Jill Biden, speaks to California voters during a Super Tuesday election night party at Baldwin Hills Recreation Center in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday March 3, 2020. (Photo by Melina Mara/The Washington Po Expand

Biden said he will ask the National Archives to determine whether there is any record of such a complaint being filed.

“The former staffer has said she filed a complaint back in 1993,” Biden said. “But she does not have a record of this alleged complaint. The papers from my Senate years that I donated to the University of Delaware do not contain personnel files.”

Biden said, “There is only one place a complaint of this kind could be – the National Archives. The National Archives is where the records are kept.”