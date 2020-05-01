Expand / Collapse search

Biden denies former staffer's sexual assault allegation

By Alexandrea Jaffe
Published 
Updated 36 mins ago
News
Associated Press

Biden accused of sexual assault

A former aide to Joe Biden is accusing the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee of sexually assaulting her during the early 1990s when he was a senator.

WASHINGTON (AP) - Joe Biden denied a former Senate staffer's allegation of sexual assault on Friday, saying the accusation isn't true. "This never happened,” Biden said.

RELATED: Former Senate staffer accuses Joe Biden of sexual assault

It's the presumptive Democratic nominee's first public comment on an accusation of sexual assault by his former Senate staffer, Tara Reade. He was to appear on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” to discuss the allegation for the first time on television.

Joe Biden, accompanied by his wife Dr. Jill Biden, speaks to California voters during a Super Tuesday election night party at Baldwin Hills Recreation Center in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday March 3, 2020. (Photo by Melina Mara/The Washington Po

Expand

Biden said he will ask the National Archives to determine whether there is any record of such a complaint being filed.

“The former staffer has said she filed a complaint back in 1993,” Biden said. “But she does not have a record of this alleged complaint. The papers from my Senate years that I donated to the University of Delaware do not contain personnel files.”

Biden said, “There is only one place a complaint of this kind could be – the National Archives. The National Archives is where the records are kept.”