Biden taps former Northern California police chief to lead Customs and Border Protection Agency

article

President Joe Biden plans to nominate Chris Magnus, the former police chief of Richmond, Calif., to lead the U.S. Customs And Border Protection Agency, a White House official told the New York Times on Monday.

Magnus, a critic of former President Donald Trump’s anti-immigration policies, is among the new leaders being installed at the Department of Homeland Security. His appointment must get U.S. Senate confirmation.

He is currently the police chief of Tucson, Arizona and he was also chief in Fargo, North Dakota.

Former Richmond police chief offers resignation after in-custody Arizona death

Magnus is supported by many progressives.

In 2014, he stood alongside demonstrators along Macdonald Avenue in Richmond to protest the deaths of Michael Brown and Eric Garner, both of whom were killed by police.

Advertisement

This story was reported in Oakland, Calif.