Big-rig collision on I-880 in Oakland; all lanes blocked

A big-rig involved in an accident on northbound I-880 in Oakland is blocking all lanes at the 66th Avenue offramp.

The accident near the Oakland Coliseum was reported around 4:40 p.m.

California Highway Patrol said this accident was a collision between the big rig and a white Honda. The person inside the Honda has complained of pain and may have been transported to the hospital.

Skyfox is flying to the area for a better vantage point.

All lanes will be blocked until at least 6 p.m. There is no estimated time for when the lanes will reopen.

This is a breaking news story.