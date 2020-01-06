Expand / Collapse search

Big-rig collision on I-880 in Oakland; all lanes blocked

By KTVU staff
Traffic
A sig-alert was issued for interstate 880 in Oakland for a jackknifed big-rig.

OAKLAND, Calif. - A big-rig involved in an accident on northbound I-880 in Oakland is blocking all lanes at the 66th Avenue offramp. 

The accident near the Oakland Coliseum was reported around 4:40 p.m. 

California Highway Patrol said this accident was a collision between the big rig and a white Honda. The person inside the Honda has complained of pain and may have been transported to the hospital. 

Skyfox is flying to the area for a better vantage point. 

All lanes will be blocked until at least 6 p.m. There is no estimated time for when the lanes will reopen.  

This is a breaking news story. 