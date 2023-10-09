Big rig crashes into Richmond Bridge toll plaza booth, catches fire

The westbound lanes of Interstate 580 in Richmond are blocked after a big rig crashed into a toll booth on the Richmond Bridge Monday night.

Crews are at the scene putting out flames after the truck hit the right toll booth at around 10 p.m. Officials said the semi and the toll booth both caught fire.

Caltrans is also at the scene to help divert traffic. Drivers are being advised to use alternate routes.

It is not clear if anyone was injured in the crash.

This is a breaking news story. We will bring you the latest as we learn new details.