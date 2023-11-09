Black community leaders make demands after San Jose police officer's racist texts revealed

Black community leaders on Thursday formally denounced the racist text messages allegedly sent by a San Jose police officer, who resigned last week after the chief revealed that he had sent a multitude of messages to friends using the N-word and stating that he hated Black people.

The NAACP, Black Leadership Kitchen Cabinet, and members of the African American Cultural Center said in a joint statement that they want more "transparency and accountability" by the San Jose Police Department, the city of San Jose and the District Attorney's Office.

While Police Chief Anthony Mata released the texts last Friday, he has yet to disclose who McNamara was texting or explain what "criminal matter" the Internal Affairs unit was investigating McNamara for, which is apparently when the texts came to light.

The texts were sent the day after McNamara shot K'aun Green, a young Black football player who wrestled a gun away from a drunk customer at La Victoria Taqueria last spring, and on the day he was deposed for a federal excessive force suit filed against him for that shooting. The lawyers representing Green are also Black and brown.

KTVU obtained exclusive video of that deposition.

The civil rights leaders are demanding an open investigation into all cases involving McNamara and any other officer on the text strings currently under scrutiny.

Mata has already said that McNamara was texting a former SJPD employee and a current one, who is on administrative leave. But they were not identified.

And they are demanding that any criminal cases that involved former officer McNamara be dropped immediately. Earlier this week, the District Attorney's Office said they are "reviewing" the cases.

The Santa Clara County Public Defender has yet to return comment.

In addition, the civil rights leaders said they are demanding that San Jose initiate the decertification process of McNamara so that he can never be a law enforcement officer again.

On Thursday, the attorney representing the city of San Jose recused himself from representing McNamara in his civil case and declined all comment.



