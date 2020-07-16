Body discovered at Huckleberry Regional Preserve identified as man who went missing from Alameda

Authorities have identified the body found Sunday at Huckleberry Regional Park as a 21-year-old man who went missing from Alameda.

Donald Stanifer was last seen leaving his home in Alameda nearly ten days ago, his family told KTVU on Wednesday.

On July 5, Stanifer was last seen leaving his family home near the College of Alameda around 6 p.m., dressed as if he may have been going on a date. He never came home.

On Thursday, a family member positively identified the body found at the park as Stanifer, according to a statement released by East Bay regional park police.

Police are investigating Stanifer's death as a homicide.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the East Bay regional park police 24 hour dispatch center at (510) 881-1833, or you can leave a tip at (510) 690-6521.