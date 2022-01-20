Body found in Alameda County where missing Stanford nurse was last seen, coroner says
The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office coroner said a man's body was found in the area where a missing Stanford nurse was last seen, authorities.
Authorities have not disclosed the exact location where the body was discovered. They also haven't confirmed the deceased victim's identity.
Friends said that Michael Odell was last seen on Monday. They started worrying after his car was found Tuesday morning in Fremont by the Dumbarton Bridge toll plaza.
