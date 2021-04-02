Expand / Collapse search

Bomb squad at Fremont hotel hours after police fatally shoot suspect there

By KTVU staff
Published 
Updated 19 mins ago
Fremont
KTVU FOX 2

Alameda County bomb squad arrives to Fremont hotel after suspicious device discovered

The Alameda County bomb squad arrived to the Hyatt, located at 3101 W Warren Ave. in Fremont, around 10 a.m. on Friday, April 2, 2021.

FREMONT, Calif. - A bomb squad responded on Friday morning to a report of a suspicious bag found at a Fremont hotel -- the same hotel where police killed a suspect the night before. 

The Hyatt Place Fremont/Silicon Valley hotel in the 3100 block of West Warren Avenue was evacuated as a precaution, police said just before 10 a.m. 

KTVU cameras spotted a person in handcuffs at about 10:15 a.m. 

No further details were released.

Police kill suspect outside Fremont hotel; 2nd person killed by police in less than 10 days

The bomb squad situation comes hours after an officer-involved shooting.

About 6:30 p.m. Thursday, police killed a man they said was holding a firearm in the parking lot of the same Hyatt.

Fremont Police Capt. Sean Washington said officers were surveilling the hotel because of a sharp rise in gun violence earlier that afternoon and identified a "well-known" suspect with outstanding felony warrants. 

That man was the second person in less than 10 days whom Fremont police shot and killed. 

A bomb squad has responded to the Fremont Hyatt Hotel. April 2, 2021

Two Fremont Police detectives involved in fatal shooting outside Hyatt Place Hotel

KTVU's Emma Goss reports.