Bomb squad at Fremont hotel hours after police fatally shoot suspect there

A bomb squad responded on Friday morning to a report of a suspicious bag found at a Fremont hotel -- the same hotel where police killed a suspect the night before.

The Hyatt Place Fremont/Silicon Valley hotel in the 3100 block of West Warren Avenue was evacuated as a precaution, police said just before 10 a.m.

KTVU cameras spotted a person in handcuffs at about 10:15 a.m.

No further details were released.

Police kill suspect outside Fremont hotel; 2nd person killed by police in less than 10 days

The bomb squad situation comes hours after an officer-involved shooting.

About 6:30 p.m. Thursday, police killed a man they said was holding a firearm in the parking lot of the same Hyatt.

Fremont Police Capt. Sean Washington said officers were surveilling the hotel because of a sharp rise in gun violence earlier that afternoon and identified a "well-known" suspect with outstanding felony warrants.

That man was the second person in less than 10 days whom Fremont police shot and killed.

