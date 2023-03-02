Bomb squad searches San Jose home for explosives and illegal drugs, police say

A bomb squad has been searching a home in San Jose since Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they are investigating possible explosives and illegal drugs at the home located on Potomac Court.

Authorities haven't released many details, but they did say one person was arrested.

The home, located on Potomac Court, was being searched Wednesday and Thursday, according to police.

They will likely be at the home for the remainder of Thursday, they said.

