Boy dies after being struck by car near San Jose elementary school

A boy has died after being struck by a car Friday morning near Castlemont Elementary School in San Jose, police said.

The boy, who attends the school but whose age was not released, was hit just after 8 a.m. on Castlemont Avenue near the school. And police tweeted that he had died about two hours later, while also expressing condolences to his family.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene and had been cooperating.

The school is actually part of the Campbell Unified School District, where Supt. Shelly Viramontez called the news "tragic," noting that one of her students was hit a block away from school.

No further details about the boy were released.

It's unclear if there was a crossing guard present and how fast the driver was going.

The street is a small one lined with apartment buildings.

Yellow crime scene tape blocked off the scene, where the boy's backpack lay on the ground.

Police reminded drivers to slow down near schools and that the speed limit is 25 mph when children are present.

San Jose has had an epidemic of traffic accidents and deaths in the last several years.

The boy marks the 49th fatality of the year and the 26th pedestrian death in San Jose in 2022.

