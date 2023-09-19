Shelter in place ordered in Kensington and El Cerrito due to gas leak

article

Residents in Kensington and El Cerrito were temporarily ordered to shelter in place due to a gas main break and leak for part of Tuesday morning.

Police said the break happened in the area of Cambridge Avenue and Yale Avenue, a residential neighborhood, not far from Summit Reservoir, at around 9:18 a.m. The order was lifted at 11:46 a.m., but roads would remain closed for eight hours or more, Kensington authorities said.

"Go inside and close all windows and doors. Stay off the phone and do not call 911 unless you need to report a life-threatening emergency," the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office said in its initial community alert.

Those under the shelter in place order were residents south of Highland Boulevard, Kensington Park, and Arlington Avenue; east of Arlington Avenue; west of Grizzly Peak Boulevard and Purdue Avenue, as well as those north of Woodmont Avenue, Purdue Avenue, and Wildcat Canyon Road; south of Purdue Avenue; east of Kenyon Avenue; and west of Plateau Drive and Los Altos Drive.

"Please stay indoors until you receive further official instructions," sheriff's officials had warned.

Kensington police said their officers, as well as fire crews, and teams from East Bay Municipal Utility District (EBMUD), and PG&E were on the scene. They urged motorists to avoid the area while crews conducted repairs.