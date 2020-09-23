Breonna Taylor: Grand jury recommends charges against 1 officer in case

A grand jury in Kentucky on Wednesday recommended charges against one of the Louisville police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor.

The jury recommended three charges of wanton endangerment against officer Brett Hankison, who was fired from the city’s police department June 23.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron was holding a news conference to discuss the grand jury’s report.

An undated photo shows Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky.

Taylor, a 26-year-old Black emergency medical worker, was shot multiple times by officers on March 13. The three officers entered her home using a no-knock warrant during a narcotics investigation in the late evening. The warrant used was connected to a suspect who did not live there, and no drugs were found inside.

The officers fired after Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired a shot that struck an officer. Walker said he didn't know police were at the door and thought it was an intruder.

On Monday, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer declared a state of emergency due to the potential for civil unrest, hours after police said they would restrict access in the city's downtown area. The mayor and police said they were trying to plan ahead of time to protect both demonstrators and the people who live and work there.

The case set off a national cry for “justice for Breonna Taylor,” and celebrities, athletes, activists and Taylor’s family for months have pushed Cameron to criminally charge the officers involved in the raid.

A termination letter previously sent to Hankinson by interim Louisville Police Chief Robert Schroeder said the White officer had violated procedures by showing “extreme indifference to the value of human life” when he “wantonly and blindly” shot 10 rounds of gunfire into Taylor’s apartment.

Sgt. Johnathan Mattingly, Officer Myles Cosgrove and the detective who sought the warrant, Joshua Jaynes, were placed on administrative reassignment after the shooting.

