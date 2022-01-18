Brianna Kupfer murder: $250,000 reward in death of UCLA student killed in random attack

A combined $250,000 reward is being offered to help Los Angeles Police track down the person responsible for killing UCLA graduate student Brianna Kupfer in a random daytime attack at a luxury furniture store.

The reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest or conviction of a suspect or suspects in the stabbing death of the 24-year-old last Thursday.

"We will find this vicious criminal, we will get him arrested, and we will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law," Councilman Paul Koretz said as he announced the reward.

"Brianna, who was born, educated and was building her career here in Los Angeles," Koretz read on behalf of Kupfer's family. "She embodied everything that was great about Los Angeles and the entire city should leave over this senseless act."

Kupfer was working as a consultant for Croft House on North La Brea Avenue when a man entered the store and attacked her with a knife. The Los Angeles Police Department said the suspect was a "random walk in to the store."

After the attack, the suspect was seen on security video casually walking down the back alley of the businesses toward Oakwood Ave.

Possible suspect in Brianna Kupfer murder captured on the store's surveillance camera.

About 20 minutes later, a customer came in and found Kupfer dead on the floor of the store.

"There is no known motive at this time," the LAPD said.

Kupfer went to Brentwood High School and the Universities of Miami and Sydney. Her Dad describes her as their sweet angel, smart, devoted to her family, with lots of friends, big dreams and her whole life ahead of her.

Brianna Kupfer (LinkedIn)

The young woman's father is crushed and blamed local politicians for allowing criminals to run rampant on the streets.

Anyone with information on this attack should contact West Bureau Homicide investigators at 213-382-9470; 877-LAPD-247; or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

