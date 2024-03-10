Brock Purdy is officially a married man

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is officially off the market - he and his now-wife Jenna Brandt tied the knot over the weekend, according to reports.

Brock and Jenna got engaged this past summer, and according to TMZ, wedded Saturday in Des Moines, Iowa.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 28: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers hugs girlfriend Jenna Brandt after defeatng the Detroit Lions 34-31 in the NFC Championship Game at Levis Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo Expand

The pair met at Iowa State University as college students. TMZ reports that around 350 guests attended the wedding and required at least four different buses for transportation.