Brown Deer shooting: 2 dead, 2 injured; suspect in custody

Police say a suspect is in custody after four people were shot – killing two – at an apartment complex near Brown Deer Road and Park Plaza Court Saturday morning, Feb. 5.

One person injured is in critical condition, according to police.

Brown Deer Police Chief Peter Nimmer said officers were called shortly after 10 a.m. for a shots fire report. Upon arrival, officer's found a victim who had been shot.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

At the scene, Nimmer said a police squad car was struck by gunfire – but no officers were injured. No officers from any responding law enforcement agency returned fire, he said.

Tactical teams entered the apartment complex, the chief said, and arrested a shooting suspect. There is no longer a threat to the area, according to police.

The Milwaukee County medical examiner will be conducting autopsies Monday on a man and woman, they announced in a tweet.

A handful of other agencies, including the FBI and Milwaukee Police Department, aassistedt the scene.

This is a developing story.

Advertisement