Burglar barricaded in Mountain View Community Services Agency, police say
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - UPDATE: The incident has been safely resolved, police said.
A person involved with a burglary at the Community Services Agency of Mountain View has barricaded themselves in the agency's building Wednesday morning, police said.
Crisis negotiators and county mental health partners are working to peacefully resolve the incident, officials said.
Police said that part of Stierlin Road is closed at this time.
This is a developing story.
