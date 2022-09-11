Burglary leads to triple shooting in San Leandro

article

Police in San Leandro are investigating a burglary at an indoor marijuana growing facility that led to three people being shot.

Police say the burglary started just before 4:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of Adams Ave.

A security guard working at the facility was shot once and is in stable condition. The facility's site manager was shot multiple times and is in critical condition.

SEE MORE: Woman stabbed to death on San Carlos street, suspect arrested

One of the burglary suspects was also shot and is in critical condition. When officers arrived, they say they saw a U-Haul truck leaving the scene, they say the truck sped off and a pursuit started. During the pursuit the suspects switched vehicles and got out of the truck and into a silver Jeep. While changing vehicles, officers on foot caught one of the suspects. Police continued to chase the Jeep until the two suspects inside got away. Police are still looking for the two suspects, described as two younger-aged Hispanic males dressed in dark clothing.

Officials say they are working to find out if the marijuana facility is legal.















