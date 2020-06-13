Business looted and small fires set late night in Oakland

article

The Oakland Fire Department responded to several small fires along Telegraph Avenue, where a protest was held nearby late Friday night.

Calls came in about a group of people burglarizing businesses, including a car dealership.

Video from the Citizen app showed a large presence of firefighters on the scene.

Series of small fires in Oakland (Citizen app)

The Oakland Fire Department said they put out several small fires.

Authorities told KTVU that the largest fire occured in a building on Telegraph, in which a car was burned. This fire was put on in half an hour.

The Bay Area News Group reported that at least one store was looted.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or arrests.

