Bystanders struck by gunfire, crash car during shootout in Richmond, police say

article

Richmond police say two uninvolved bystanders were shot Friday evening when gunfire between two groups erupted.

The shooting happened at around 7:22 p.m. in the area of the 4000 block of Fleming Avenue. The two people who were shot were in a passing car. Police said the car crashed into a building. The two passengers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said no one in the two groups shooting at each other was wounded. Officials did not disclose if any arrests were made or if there was any suspect information available. No details of what led up to the shooting were provided.

KTVU has sent a reporter to the scene to gather the latest information. This is a breaking news story.