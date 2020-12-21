CA hospitals strained under influx of COVID patients

Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to provide an update on the California's fight against COVID as hospitals in the state are stretched thin.

California's hospital system is overwhelmed and some facilities are setting up makeshift extra beds for coronavirus patients. Hospitals in hard-hit areas are drawing up emergency plans in case they have to limit how many people receive life-saving care

The number of people hospitalized across California with confirmed COVID-19 infections is more than double the state’s previous peak, reached in July, and a state model forecasts the total could hit 75,000 patients by mid-January.

While shipments of the vaccine are rolling out to many health care workers and nursing homes across the country, it could be months before the shots are available to the general public.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.