Cache Fire in Lake County causes mandatory evacuations

article

A new fire in Lake County has led to mandatory evacuations in Clearlake, the sheriff's office said.

The Cache Fire started burning in vegetation near Cache Street and 6th Avenue in Clearlake, Cal Fire's local unit said.

The fire was about 50 to 75 acres, Lake County Sheriff Brian Martin told KTVU around 3:50 p.m. Approximately 15 homes had burned, Martin said.

One civilian was injured in the fire, Martin added.

Still, Martin was optimistic that the worst danger of the Cache Fire had subsided.

Buildings could be seen burning in videos shared on social media.

An evacuation shelter has been established at Kelseyville High School.

A map showing the areas under evacuation is available here.

Advertisement

More information from the sheriff's office about mandatory evacuation orders and warnings are here.