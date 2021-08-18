Cache Fire in Lake County destroys at least a dozen homes, forward progress stopped

A quick-moving wildfire in Lake County burned over a dozen homes and forced evacuations in the communities of Lower Lake and Clearlake early Wednesday afternoon. The Cache Fire has consumed 100 acres, and forward progress has been stopped.

The Cache Fire started burning in vegetation near Cache Street and 6th Avenue in Clearlake, Cal Fire's local unit said. Officials said the fire started at around 1 p.m. and remains at 0% containment this evening.

The fire was about 50 to 75 acres Lake County Sheriff Brian Martin told KTVU around 3:50 p.m. Approximately 15 homes had burned, Martin said.

One civilian was injured in the fire, Martin added.

Residents at a mobile home park told KTVU they heard the fire invading with the sound of exploding propane tanks.

Still, Martin was optimistic that the worst danger of the Cache Fire had subsided.

Buildings could be seen burning in videos shared on social media.

An evacuation shelter has been established at Kelseyville High School.

One resident said he was suspicious of how the fire started and mentioned previous issues with a nearby homeless encampment, but that information was unconfirmed.

Cal Fire is investigating how the fire began and said it is too early to say what the potential cause of the fire is.

A map showing the areas under evacuation is available here.

More information from the sheriff's office about mandatory evacuation orders and warnings are here.