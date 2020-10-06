Cal Fire: Multiple firefighters in North Bay possibly exposed to carbon monoxide poisoning

Multiple firefighters were evaluated Tuesday after possibly being exposed to carbon monoxide poisoning in Santa Rosa, according to fire officials.

The possible exposure happened around 10:15 a.m at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, according to Santa Rosa fire's Paul Lowenthal.

Since the Glass Fire ignited on Sept. 27 and spread through Sonoma and Napa counties, fire officials have been providing regular updates from a command center on the fairgrounds. The news conference for Tuesday was called off around 8:30 a.m., according to a Tweet. It's not clear if the exposure and the cancellation are related.

The news follows Cal Fire announcing they've reached 50 percent containment on the Glass Fire. The blaze has now burned 66,840 acres and has destroyed hundreds of structures in the neighboring counties.

The extent of the firefighters' condition immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.