Cal grad puts up bench after rider forced to sit on sidewalk

A graduate of UC Berkeley took a DIY bench to a Berkeley bus stop after a 64-year-old rider was forced to sit on the sidewalk.

Mingwei Samuel carried the bench nearly five miles and tied it to the bus stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Way near the University Avenue intersection, in a story first reported by Berkeleyside.

Samuel saw a social media post about David Hamtilton, who has had several surgeries including a knee replacement, and who had to sit on the curb while waiting for the bus.

Samuel said he did not reach out to the city or AC transit, but left plenty of room for bus drivers to put down the wheelchair ramp.

A spokesperson for AC Transit said unapproved outdoor furniture can be a safety risk, but the city of Berkeley says it will treat the self-made bench as a formal request to have it added to the stop.



