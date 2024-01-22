California State University workers go on strike

Workers at the state's largest public university system are on strike. On Monday, faculty at California State University San Francisco walked the picket lines on campus.

The California Faculty Association, representing professors, librarians and coaches, is calling for a 12% pay increase, and better working conditions.

"We have been fighting for a long time to bring our pay up to a decent level," said Catherine Poewll, a librarian at Cal State San Francisco. "Our lowest paid people are making less than $60,000 a year. Right? You can't live in the Bay Area on that."

While classes haven't started at Cal State San Francisco, the impact of the strike is felt across the 23 Cal State University campuses, including those where instruction was supposed to start today.

"Today we have shut down 23 campuses, including here at Cal State Long Beach," said Associate Professor Lily House-Peters from Cal State Long Beach. "That is almost 30,000 faculty who are on the picket lines and almost 400,000 students who are not on campus the first day of the spring semester."

Contract negotiations stalled two weeks ago when the university offered a 5% pay raise, and said the raise workers want would cost the system $380 million this year alone. The university said "this is financially unrealistic. Their request far surpasses the state funding increase that the CSU received in last year's state budget ($227 million)."

Workers say the systems chancellor makes more than $795,000 per year, and that if belt tightening is needed it should come from leadership, not on the backs of educators.

"I mean, if the chancellor argues that they should be paid that much because that's how you attract good talent, how is that not true for the people who actually teach and do the work in the school," said Powell.

Because of the strike, many teachers are canceling their classes, but the CSU system says the classes aren't officially canceled, so if students have not heard from their teacher they should assume the class will be held.

The Cal State system says the university and union were in communication over the weekend, but won't discuss any details of that communication.