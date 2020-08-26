Calif. chief educator discusses state's support for schools amid devastating wildfires

California's top school official said students and families are facing a new set of challenges while also adjusting to a new learning routine brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many schools across the state have already kicked off the new school year with distance learning. Just as students were settling into the "new normal" a series of wildfires erupted.

Firefighters are battling three large fires in the Bay Area that have forced thousands of residents to flee from their homes.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond said the unfortunate reality is that some students and their families were uprooted from their homes.

Thurmond said his staff has been in communication with school districts to see how they can offer support.