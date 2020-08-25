Calif. HHS secretary says state's virus positivity rate is down

California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly on Tuesday gave an update on the state's response to COVID-19.

Ghaly said California's positivity rate has been down over the past few days.

"The state's positivity, again the aggregate number, is 5.7% over the 7 days, and 6.3% over 14 days" Ghaly said. "Both of those numbers down compared to what it had been 14 days ago, 28 days go. We've seen that number continue to trend down since we cautioned everyone about the increase in case numbers across the state."

Watch the full briefing here: