California Academy of Science reopens for the first time in seven months

The California Academy of Sciences in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park is back open.

It welcomed members back for the first time Tuesday since the shelter in place order in March.

The Academy gave a KTVU crew a look inside with its new safety guidelines.

For the first time in seven months, the Academy is once again able to transport its patrons to the Amazon rainforest and beyond.

An experience some say they've missed.

"It feels like home, an extension of our home. Coming here for years," says Anthony Chandler who lives nearby.

The penquins are a familiar favorite and so is the albino alligator.

The venom exhibit is new along with pandemic changes.

Masks are required.

There are social distancing signs and hand sanitizers.

"We sort of categorize what we try to do. This seems like a medium risk but high reward," says Chelle White of Santa Rosa.

She and her sister brought their families.

"First staying at home because of covid and then staying inside the house because of the smoke. So it's been really, really hard the last couple of weeks. This is something the kids can really look forward to,"says White.

The Academy has closed interactive features such as the tide pool until further notice: high touch areas and wherever social distancing would not be possible.

"The touch pools are one of my favorite parts. But you know honestly, it's understandable why they did it," says 14-year-old Ray Gentemann from Oakland.

Reservations online or by phone are required.