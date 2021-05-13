California AG takes over Vallejo police shooting of Sean Monterrosa

article

Attorney General Rob Bonta is taking over the review into the Vallejo police shooting of Sean Monterrosa – the 22-year-old was killed after an officer opened fire through the windshield of a police cruiser and killed him

In a press conference on Thursday, Bonta said that the young man's death needs a "fair and impartial review."

He said it was unfortunate that the Solano County District Attorney Krishna Abrams recused herself from the case, saying there was no reason to do so.

"Given the failure of the Solano County DA to fulfill her responsibility, we will review the case to ensure a fair, thorough, and transparent investigation," Bonta said. " This is the right thing to do, and I will go where the facts lead. If there has been wrongdoing, we will bring it to light."

But he said his office is tired of "inaction" and that Monterrosa's family and the wider community need answers.

Abrams' office didn't immediately respond.

Bonta's predecessor, Xavier Becerra, declined to take the case, also saying at the time that Abrams should take it up.

Monterrosa was fatally shot on June 2, 2020, by Vallejo police officer Jarrett Tonn, an 18-year veteran of the force.

At the time, Vallejo Police Chief Shawny Williams described Monterrosa as a potential looting suspect whom officers believed was carrying a firearm. Williams listed a criminal history that included charges of shoplifting, assault with deadly weapons, shooting into an inhabited dwelling and attempted murder.

However, when Tonn shot at him through the windshield of his unmarked pickup, Monterrosa was on his knees and had his hands above his waist.

The police later said Tonn shot him because he erroneously believed Monterrosa had a gun in his pocket. It turned out to be a hammer.

Monterrosa later died at a local hospital.

In a previous interview, civil rights attorney John Burris, who is representing the Monterrosa family in a wrongful death suit, said that police command staff knew or should have known that Tonn had a "shocking" history of firing his gun on the job.

It was Tonn's fourth shooting in five years.

The event sparked outrage in the Bay Area, particularly in Vallejo, which has a long history of police violence, excessive force complaints, and high-profile killings, including the February 2018 shooting of Ronnell Foster and the February 2019 shooting of Willie McCoy.

Bonta added that no matter what his office finds, which will be difficult as the investigation is being launched almost a year later, nothing will bring Monterrosa back.

"He is gone forever," Bonta said.